Drip So Hard: North West Rocks Full Fendi ‘Fit For Dinner With Kim And Kourtney Kardashian
- By Bossip Staff
North West Is Adorable In All Fendi Outfit
It’s no secret that North West is one of the most stylish celebrity seeds seen on the scene. KimYe’s oldest daughter dined out at Craig’s in L.A. with her “Lovie” Kris Jenner, Kris’ wide-hipped honeydip Corey Gamble and aunt Kourtney Kardashian over the weekend. She wore a red Fendi sweatsuit and matching Fendi slides.
You likey?
Check out more photos below
