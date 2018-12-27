It’s Arguing Time: North West Rocked Red Lipstick For Holiday Flicks And BLEW UP Twitter

Folks Are Arguing Over North’s Red Lipstick

5-year-old fashionista North West just sparked a conversation about misogyny and how we raise little Black girls on social media, and she ain’ een know it.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s oldest daughter North was giving off major ‘posh’ kid vibes in new family Christmas photos with mom, dad and her siblings, 3-year-old Saint and 11-month-old Chicago, that Kim shared to Instagram on Wednesday. In the flick, North is rocking a mean red lip. This lipstick sparked comments from critics who “disagree” with “kids wearing makeup.” The comments were filled with anecdotes from folks deprived of gliding on lip color at North’s age. They also criticized Kim for straightening North’s naturally curly locks.

What do you think of North’s look?

In a plot twist, it seems like mother Kimberly will be selling the lipstick herself pretty soon…

It just might be a new Classic Red Lip I have launch VERY soon 💋 https://t.co/159rpXMUxp — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 26, 2018

Kimmy loves Nori’s look, but this didn’t stop people from ‘parenting’ from the sidelines. Hit the flip to see how this photo almost left Black twitter in shambles.