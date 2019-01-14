So Sad: Parents Popped For Manslaughter After Toddler Succumbs To 17-Pound Untreated Cancerous Tumor

Parents Charged After Toddler Dies From Untreated Cancer

Parents of a 3-year-old child who was suffering from 17 pound cancerous tumor that was left untreated are being charged with causing her death.

According to reports, Henry Clarence Lilly III, and Bonnie Beth Mills-Lilly, both of Lawton, Oklahoma, made court appearances last Thursday. They’re both now charged with felony first-degree manslaughter after their daughter died on January 3rd. They are 49 and 42-years-old.

The toddler first came to authorities’ attention when someone called 911 to say a girl was “unconscious but breathing,” The Lawton Constitution said. Police found the child living in a camper with six other children and the parent. The fate of those six children has been unclear. The state medical examiner found the child had cancer after she was taken to a hospital after the 911 call, eventually dying.

The crime the parents are charged with is punishable by no less than 4 years in prison. So sad.