48-Year-Old Mary J. Blige Is Bad As Hell And Twitter Is Losing Its Mind

- By Bossip Staff
View this post on Instagram

Birthday MOOD #capricornseason 📷 by @robertector

A post shared by Mary J Blige (@therealmaryjblige) on

Mary J. Blige Is Living Her Best Life

Mary J. Blige has been a snack since she was your lover and “secretair.” Now, in 2019, she’s out here living her absolute best life and looking the best she’s ever looked. She just turned 48 and put her bawdy on blast and it is quite the sight. Her body is banging and she seems to know it. Whoo lawd Mary J is killing it.

This is what happens when you drop that dead weight that’s been holding you back, isn’t it? Take a look at Mary.

View this post on Instagram

#CapricornSeason 📷 by @robertector

A post shared by Mary J Blige (@therealmaryjblige) on

View this post on Instagram

LIVING MY BEST FUCKIN LIFE! 🎂

A post shared by Mary J Blige (@therealmaryjblige) on

View this post on Instagram

VERSACE💧 📷 by @dandremichael

A post shared by Mary J Blige (@therealmaryjblige) on

View this post on Instagram

Happy Sunday…..#ChillDaySunday

A post shared by Mary J Blige (@therealmaryjblige) on

View this post on Instagram

Happy Friday! 📷 by @robertector #QueenHoops #NYFW

A post shared by Mary J Blige (@therealmaryjblige) on

View this post on Instagram

#MetGala2018 📷 by @beyondproductionhouse

A post shared by Mary J Blige (@therealmaryjblige) on

    View this post on Instagram

    📸 by @dandremichael

    A post shared by Mary J Blige (@therealmaryjblige) on

    View this post on Instagram

    #TBT #GLOWUP #SOAW

    A post shared by Mary J Blige (@therealmaryjblige) on

    View this post on Instagram

    📷 @dandremichael

    A post shared by Mary J Blige (@therealmaryjblige) on

