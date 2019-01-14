Terry Crews Says It Was BLACK WOMEN Who Supported Him After He Revealed He Was Sexually Assaulted

Terry Crews Talks Lack Of Support From Black Men

Terry Crews is opening up about the lack of support he received from Black men after he revealed he’d been sexually assaulted. You’ll recall the actor sued Hollywood exec Adam Venit, claiming Venit grabbed and squeezed his crotch in 2017. The suit was eventually settled with Venit denying the allegations in court…his denial didn’t matter, however, as Crews posted an apology letter from Venit and it spoke volumes.

Throughout it all, it seems Crews received most of his support from one particular group of people. On Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, he said of the support he was given:

“To be honest with you, when it first happened there was none for a long time,” adding “The people who surprised me the most were black women. Black men did not want any part of it. All my support came from black women. Straight up.”

Apparently, Crews really did think Black men would come to his aid and his family was shocked when they didn’t.

“A lot of guys were just like, ‘Man, you weak. You sorry. You should have hit him. You should’ve knocked him out. You should have did all this stuff,’” Crews said during his appearance. “Black women were like, ‘No, no, it doesn’t work like that.’ I was shocked at the split within my own community.”

Watch the clip up top and let us know if you’re at all surprised?