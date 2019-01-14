Pete Davidson Wishes Ariana Grande Never Told The World How “Huuuuuge” His Burly Beef Cake Is

Pete Davidson Jokes About Size Of His Manhood

Back when Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande were still a thing, the “God Is A Woman” singer had no problem letting everyone know that her man was well-endowed. Ariana, who was engaged to Pete before everything took a sudden turn for the worst, was doing a Q&A on Twitter when a fan asked about Pete’s length. Hilariously enough, the fan was talking about the song Ariana dedicated to Pete on her album Sweetener—still she responded in a since-deleted tweeted, “Like 10 inches?…. oh fu**…. i mean… like a lil over a minute.”

After they broke things off, Ariana also seemed to reference Pete’s alleged mandingo meat in the burn book she wrote in for her Mean Girls-inspired “thank u, next” video. See that here.

In retrospect, the comedian isn’t so happy that his ex led women to believe he’s got a big ol’ baby arm. According to People, he spoke about her comments while doing a standup set over the weekend:

“I don’t like that she talked all that sh** for my [manhood]. Everything is huge to her,” he joked. “Why would she tell everyone that I have a huge p*nis? So that every girl who sees my d— for the rest of my life is disappointed.” “I genuinely wish her all the happiness in the world,” he reportedly added.

Self-deprecating comedy seems to be Pete’s shtick, so in this case we can probably trust Ariana’s word. Plus, he seems to have some pretty decent-sized feet…what do you think?