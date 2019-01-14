Pete Davidson Wishes Ariana Grande Never Told The World How “Huuuuuge” His Burly Beef Cake Is
Back when Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande were still a thing, the “God Is A Woman” singer had no problem letting everyone know that her man was well-endowed. Ariana, who was engaged to Pete before everything took a sudden turn for the worst, was doing a Q&A on Twitter when a fan asked about Pete’s length. Hilariously enough, the fan was talking about the song Ariana dedicated to Pete on her album Sweetener—still she responded in a since-deleted tweeted, “Like 10 inches?…. oh fu**…. i mean… like a lil over a minute.”
After they broke things off, Ariana also seemed to reference Pete’s alleged mandingo meat in the burn book she wrote in for her Mean Girls-inspired “thank u, next” video. See that here.
In retrospect, the comedian isn’t so happy that his ex led women to believe he’s got a big ol’ baby arm. According to People, he spoke about her comments while doing a standup set over the weekend:
“I don’t like that she talked all that sh** for my [manhood]. Everything is huge to her,” he joked. “Why would she tell everyone that I have a huge p*nis? So that every girl who sees my d— for the rest of my life is disappointed.” “I genuinely wish her all the happiness in the world,” he reportedly added.
Self-deprecating comedy seems to be Pete’s shtick, so in this case we can probably trust Ariana’s word. Plus, he seems to have some pretty decent-sized feet…what do you think?
