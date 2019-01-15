Jesus Take The Metro Card: Three Men Filmed Late-Night Orgy In Front Of Subway Passengers

Two Of The Men Get Charged In Court

Just when you thought New York was a freaky city, it seems like they don’t have anything on the Londoners.

According to the New York Post, a guy, his boyfriend and a third man had an orgy on a late-night London subway train right in front of other passengers.

Nicholas Mullan, 24, and George Mason, 35, succumbed to their sexual proclivities on the Northern Line between Leicester Square and Waterloo station, and they filmed the whole situation. According to prosecutors, another man also joined the couple in a series of sexual activities.

The whole incident took place on February 19, 2018, and two of the men showed up in court this past Friday. They pleaded guilty to one count of outraging public decency.

Prosecutor Victoria Murphy outlined the case, saying, “On the 19th of February 2018, British Transport Police were contacted to a report of a video which had been posted online showing three men engaged in explicit sexual acts on a train.”

Smh.

She continued, “It showed full sex, oral sex and masturbation in the presence of the traveling members of the public. It was reported by a man who was also gay who thought the video overstepped the mark and was morally unacceptable.”

Murphy later added that a British Transport Police investigation eventually identified two of the three men – the third supposedly escaped identification because his face was pixilated. The two men who were identified are set to appear in court on February 1 for sentencing.