LHHNY: Cyn Talks To Joe Budden About Family Time & He Drills Her Over Her Depression, SMH [Video]

#LHHNY Cyn Santana Tries To Make Time For Her Relationship, But Joe Is Worried About This…

What’s this dude’s issue?? On Last night’s ‘Love And Hip Hop’ Cyn was trying to talk to Joe about getting some personal time with him and he keeps bringing up her depression. Previously, Cyn got advice from Remy about communication in relationships. Cyn admits she might be going through post-partum depression and doing some self-therapy.

In this clip, Cyn approaches Joe about having couple’s time once in a while and he drills her about “curing” her depression. Where they do that at? Hit play.