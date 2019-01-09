Joe Budden’s Bae Cyn Santana Is Getting Hookah SMOKED For Suggesting Black Guys Treat Latinas Better Than Black Women
Cyn Santana’s Words About Dating Black Men Bite Back
The future Mrs. Joe Budden shared her dating preferences on a podcast from two years ago, and now it’s coming back to bite her in her Latina azz. Folks online have been rallying behind Cyn Santana, the mother of Joe Budden’s son, after a “Love and Hip Hop episode” revealed he’s been pretty much treating her like trash.
Welp, the remorse last about a day until Twitter users shared a 2016 clip from Angela Yee’s “Lip Service” podcast where Cyn
stupidly said she preferred Black men because they put Spanish women on a pedestal. The conversation started about J Lo dating Diddy and Cyn was all for it…
I just like Black guys and Spanish girls. Y’all can keep the Puerto Rican men, I’m good. I do Black guys all day, sorry. I did the Spanish thing…doesn’t work out for me. I think they’re too emotional.
Next, Cyn began to elaborate on her preference but immediately caught herself when she started to compare Spanish and Black women.
Black guys cater to us Spanish girls, especially. Like they…you know what, let me not get into it. Black girls gonna take it personal, they gonna be like “uhh uhhh”! Anyway, I’m done with the papis.
You can hear it at the 16:50 mark:
What do you think of Cyn’s words? She defended herself online about her poor choice of words, calling it an “old a** interview”.
Lastly, Cyn says she’s done using the N-word and loves “THE BLACK WOMAN”
Cyn is running away from the conversation, but this didn’t stop folks from dragging her, unfortunately. Hit the flip to see how people are blowing this back in Cyn’s face on social media.
