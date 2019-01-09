Joe Budden’s Bae Cyn Santana Is Getting Hookah SMOKED For Suggesting Black Guys Treat Latinas Better Than Black Women

Cyn Santana’s Words About Dating Black Men Bite Back

The future Mrs. Joe Budden shared her dating preferences on a podcast from two years ago, and now it’s coming back to bite her in her Latina azz. Folks online have been rallying behind Cyn Santana, the mother of Joe Budden’s son, after a “Love and Hip Hop episode” revealed he’s been pretty much treating her like trash.

Welp, the remorse last about a day until Twitter users shared a 2016 clip from Angela Yee’s “Lip Service” podcast where Cyn stupidly said she preferred Black men because they put Spanish women on a pedestal. The conversation started about J Lo dating Diddy and Cyn was all for it…

I just like Black guys and Spanish girls. Y’all can keep the Puerto Rican men, I’m good. I do Black guys all day, sorry. I did the Spanish thing…doesn’t work out for me. I think they’re too emotional.

Next, Cyn began to elaborate on her preference but immediately caught herself when she started to compare Spanish and Black women.

Black guys cater to us Spanish girls, especially. Like they…you know what, let me not get into it. Black girls gonna take it personal, they gonna be like “uhh uhhh”! Anyway, I’m done with the papis.

You can hear it at the 16:50 mark:

What do you think of Cyn’s words? She defended herself online about her poor choice of words, calling it an “old a** interview”.

@Liberiangyal that’s a lie🙄 those weren’t the words. how would I know how a black woman gets treated in a relationship? I’m not in it. Old ass interview, my young ass worded something poorly and today in social media everything gets taken completely out of context smh — Cyn Santana (@Cyn_Santana) January 9, 2019

Lastly, Cyn says she’s done using the N-word and loves “THE BLACK WOMAN”

Nah I’m gonna explain myself because these strangers are black women. And I especially love THE BLACK WOMAN. I’ve never in my life bashed one. Never will. So yeah ima explain myself and shed some clarity on a clip that’s being spread around with little context https://t.co/HoxxtEvxSW — Cyn Santana (@Cyn_Santana) January 9, 2019

Growing up there was always a lot of tension between a Latina woman and a black woman. Why? I never understood it. Until my recent adult years. I understood why it’s a sensitive thing. The things black women endured historically. Actually, a lot of thanks to y’all. — Cyn Santana (@Cyn_Santana) January 9, 2019

I’ve used the N word ignorantly most of my life not knowing that it was actually a bad word and it was offensive. Took that word out of my vocab. The term “Spanish” was commonly used, in urban culture, in the hood, in the ghetto, to describe a Latina. took that out of my vocab — Cyn Santana (@Cyn_Santana) January 9, 2019

