R.I.P Young King: High School Football Star Dies During Routine Knee Surgery

Nick Dixon, a senior at Spartanburg High School in South Carolina, had just committed to joining the Wingate University football team next fall on a four-year scholarship, before he died during routine knee surgery. According to reports, Dixon suffered complications Friday during the surgical procedure to repair his ACL and Meniscus.

School officials released a statement via Facebook, writing,

Nick was a great person, great teammate and a great player…and will always be remembered. Anyone who knows Nick describes him as everyone’s best friend. A talented and highly respected student-athlete.

As D7 grieves this unthinkable loss, we ask Nick and his family be remembered in prayer.

Nick’s friends launched a GoFundMe campaign and raised more than $16,000 for funeral and burial expenses. Keep the Dixon family in your prayers.