Open Wide: Doctors Discover And Remove Leech From Woman’s Throat During Surgery For Tumor [Video]

Leech Gets Removed From Woman’s Throat

The 63-year-old, from Vietnam, was undergoing surgery to remove a throat tumor when the blood-sucking parasite was found.

According to Daily Mail, doctors believe that unidentified lady may have come into contact with the leech during a bath in spring water. The leech was only spotted when she went to hospital complaining of her painful headaches that had lasted several weeks. Reportedly, the two inch creature had been living inside the woman’s throat for three months. Yikes!

Hit play to see it wiggle out of her orifice.