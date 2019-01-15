Lock Her Up: 71-Year-Old Grandma Marries 17-Year-OId Boy She Met At Her 45-Year-Old Son’s Funeral

71-Year-Old Woman Marries 17-Year-Old Boy She Met At Son’s Funeral

Seriously, what the hell is wrong with people?

Almeda and Gary Hardwick were married in 2016 when they were 71-years-old and 17-years-old respectively according to NYPost. The couple met at the funeral for Almeda’s 45-year-old son Robert. Weird enough for ya yet? If not, get a load of this…

Gary met and married Almeda while attempting to escape a relationship with a 77-year-old woman that he had been dating.

“We were always fighting,’ said Gary. “I fell into depression and was looking for a way out.”

Almeda was previously married but her husband of 43-years died in 2013 and she’s been looking for a lil’ spark in her life and in her loins:

Almeda said: “I’d noticed this young man with a lovely smile during the service and thought, ‘Wow, this is the one.’” “He was on the other side of the church, but I kept looking over at him. It was like a bright light through the grief. “Then, as I was walking to the door at the end, he came over and passed on his condolences. We didn’t have much time, but it was enough.”

We’re sure that Almeda isn’t the first person to feel lust during a funeral but that doesn’t make it any less weird. Especially when the object of her lust is barely old enough to drive.

She recalled: “I just came out with it and said to him, ‘Look, I’m 71 and you’re 17. Am I too old for you?’ He squeezed my hand, grinned and replied: “Age is just a number.”’

We feel like we need a long hot shower.

The couple had sex for the first time on their wedding night and previously described each other as “wonderful lovers.” “It was wonderful, beyond my wildest dreams,” revealed Gary. “She really is my dream woman and the physical side of our relationship couldn’t be better.”

Throw all these people away.