Storm Brewing: Alexandra Shipp Blames ‘Black Twitter’ For ‘X-Men’ Pitting Kiki Layne Against Her

Alexandra Shipp Responds To Kiki Layne Wanting To Play Storm, Blames Black Twitter

Alexandra Shipp was recently BIG bothered—and it was all “Black Twitter’s fault—HMPH!

Actress Kiki Layne who’s seeing stellar acclaim for her breakout role in “If Beale Street Could Talk” recently confessed that she’d LOVE to take on Marvel’s iconic comic book character Storm who she always imagined was “powerful” and “chocolate.”

“She was an image of myself, of a powerful chocolate black woman,” Layne told Variety at the Critics Choice Awards. “And I just think that’s an amazing image to have and I really want to play Storm. “We are actively plotting, actively plotting,” said Layne about her team throwing her name in the hat for the role.

In case you didn’t know however, Storm’s already taken. Halle Berry played Storm in the first four X-Men movies and actress Alexandra Shipp’s been playing the iconic character since 2016.

The quote’s clearly gotten back to Alexandra and she’s accusing none other than Black Twitter of pitting KiKi against her. Why? Well because she’s received criticism for being “too light” to play the character, so surely we all hyped up KiKi to steal her shine.

“I won’t ever bad mouth a fellow actor,” wrote Alexandra. “I won’t ever actively try to take another hard working actors job. Y’all can keep trying to pin black women against each other but it won’t work on me, honey. Stay blessed.”

She later added this quote conflating #BlackLivesMatter with her stormy struggle.

“Black twitter is so powerful. One second we’re trying to rally and define why our lives matter, the next we’re making each other feel like we’re not worthy of one. I’ll only spread and give love, no matter what tone my skin falls under. Bless up y’all ima go back to work x”

Do YOU think Alexandra Shipp has a point? Did “Black Twitter” pit Kiki Layne against her?