Mama Kris’ Cleanup: Travis Scott Says He Got The Greenlight From Colin Kaepernick Before Accepting Super Bowl Halftime Gig

Travis Scott Called Colin Kaepernick Before Accepting Super Bowl

Travis Scott made sure his decision to rock the Super Bowl stage regardless of what the culture was begging him to do was clear with Colin Kaepernick, according to his camp.

A source close to Travis claims to Variety that the Houston rapper hopped on the phone with Kap at least once before he decided to confirm his booking with the NFL.

Apparently, the two didn’t end up exactly seeing eye to eye, but they did come out of their convo(s) with mutual respect and understanding of each other’s viewpoint on the best way to make a statement. Travis feels that everyone can find their own way to take a stand and believes he can do just as much good taking the opportunity as he could refusing it. He also refused to confirm that he would perform until he secured the $500,000 donation from the NFL for Dream Corps.

Hmm…what do you think? Did Travis make the right decision getting the NFL to donate to a charitable organization in exchange for his performance rather than refusing his services until they do right by players like Kaepernick?

Bob Levey/Getty Images/Paul Marotta/Getty Images / Getty