Andre 3000 Is Trapped In Space Secks Prison In The Creepy New “High Life” Trailer

New “High Life” Trailer

Official synopsis: A mind-shattering astral epic starring Juliette Binoche as a mad scientist specializing in bodily fluids, and Robert Pattinson, Mia Goth and André 3000 as inmates condemned to life in an intergalactic space prison.

Bossip Translation: Some crazy scientist lady is holding Andre 3000, ‘ol boy from “Twilight” and other folks hostage in a creepy space secks prison. Peep the trailer, you’ll see.

“High Life” hits theaters April 2019.