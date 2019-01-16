Pure Comedy: Netflix Announces Trump-Trolling Series ‘Space Force’ Starring Hilarious Hominy-Hued Steve Carrell [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Netlfix Announces New Series About Trump’s ‘Space Force’
Remember when Donald Trump announced his plan to expand the U.S. Armed Forces with the addition of the…Space Force? Well, Netflix has taken the opportunity to create high-level troll content out of 53% of white women’s president’s ridiculous form of leadership.
We are SO here for this. How bout you?
