It’s Here! City Girl Resha Shakes Her Slim Striped Dehydrated Cakes In Official Video For “Twerk” Ft. Cardi B [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
City Girls – Twerk ft. Cardi B (Official Music Video) ft. Cardi B
Resha FLEWED OUT all the winners of her cake shaking $25,000 challenge and now the official video is here. Previously, Resha denounced drinking water. She moves pretty well for someone we assumed would have stiff joints. Hit play.
Are you feeling these body painted cakes???
