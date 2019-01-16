Pon Di Bible: Rihanna’s Possibly Shady Patriarch Responds To Her Lawsuit, Claims Imma Do Nuh Such Ting

Rihanna’s Father Responds To News That She Is Suing Him

Yesterday we reported that Rihanna is suing her father Ronald Fenty for exploiting the Fenty name to promote his businesses.

Today, the folks at OK! spoke to Ronald and he has responded to the news that his daughter wants ALL the litigious smoke.

“She is? Suing me? Why would she sue me? It’s my name!” he exclaimed. “She’s never going to sue me — I’ll have to fight it!”

It is reported that Ronald and a partner have been using the name to act on Robyn’s behalf without every having permission to do so.

“Thing is she doesn’t have the time to deal with all this stuff herself, so it is someone else that will be doing it,” he continued. ”She’s working hard on her album at the moment. I don’t think she’d sue me.”

He goes on to say:

“This is all news to me. They sent something to Fenty Entertainment, it was a letter from Roc Nation I think, but my lawyer said it was OK. They said they preferred me not to use the name, but they didn’t say I couldn’t.”

Sounds like those lawyers were trying to use gentle language with Ronald as a warning out of respect for his role as Rihanna’s father, but, uh…Roc nation ain’t going for anything that will tarnish Rih’s shine. Including daddy dearest.