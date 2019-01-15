Family Business: Rihanna Is Suing Her Father For Trying To Capitalize Off Fenty Brand Name

Rihanna Is Suing Her Father For Trying To Jack The Fenty Name

It looks like Rihanna’s relationship with her father isn’t getting better any time soon.

According to reports from The Blast, the makeup mogul is suing her dad, Ronald Fenty–along with his company called Fenty Entertainment–for exploiting her name for his own gains.

According to court docs, Ms. Robyn Fenty claims that her father along with another man, Moses Perkins, created the entertainment company and have been soliciting business acting as agents of the singer, the site reports. The singer says she is not involved with Fenty Entertainment what-so-ever, and that “Although Mr. Fenty is Rihanna’s father, he does not have, and never has had, authority to act on Rihanna’s behalf.”

Rihanna claims that her father booked a $15 million tour in Latin America and two concerts at the Staples Center in LA and the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas for $400,000, for which she says she has no involvement in. Rihanna also says that her father claims he got approval from her label, Roc Nation, before booking, but the singer argues that no one from Roc Nation knew about the endeavors.

Rihanna, who has multiple business endeavors under the Fenty name including Fenty Beauty, Savage X Fenty, and Fenty PUMA, says she sent several cease and desist letters to her father and his partner, but to no avail.

Rih is asking the judge to place an injunction on Fenty Entertainment, and for the damages, according to reports from TMZ.