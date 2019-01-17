That Hurrr: Chingy Is Getting Chicken Head Stomped For Rocking A Civil Rights Box Fade In 2019

Twitter Tries To Drag Chingy’s Haircut Off His Head Before The Millennium Tour

Social media has unearthed Chingy’s Instagram page and the jokes are spiraling out of control. Recently, the former midwest rap sensation posted videos of himself rehearsing for the upcoming “Millenium Tour”. This was both exciting for fans, and concerning after they spotted the atrocity on top of his head.

“Gimme what you got for a porkchop” must’ve been the words Chingy uttered to his barber right before he recently cut his hair. What is this hairstyle??? Look at this!

Is this the haircut YOU want to see on Chingy on the tour???? Hit the flip to see how Twitter has been unapologetically dragging Chingy by his dusty follicles and how he responded. It’s pure comedy.