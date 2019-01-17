Positivity: Ludacris Surprises Ron Clark Academy Students With Tickets To The Big Game!

Ludacris Surprises Two Ron Clark Academy Students With Super Bowl LIII Tickets

Ludacris once again did some good in the Atlanta area. The rapper/actor recently surprised two very deserving children with a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to attend Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Luda visited the famed Ron Clark Academy Wednesday and presented two outstanding students with tickets to the Big Game.



Mercedes-Benz is returning to the Super Bowl as an advertiser for the first time in its new hometown at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, host of Super Bowl LIII. The brand’s upcoming Super Bowl ad will showcase its brand-new A-Class vehicle featuring a guest appearance from Luda who’s a proud Mercedes-Benz owner and aficionado.

As part of its commitment to be more than just a transplant or name on a stadium, Mercedes-Benz USA (MBUSA) has established relationships with more than 50 organizations (including RCA) in the Atlanta metro area as part of its Greatness Lives Here initiative to educate and empower the next generation.

Congrats to the kids and kudos to Luda for putting smiles on their faces!