SMH: Common Shares His Disapproval Of Travis Scott & His Decision To Perform At The Super Bowl

Common Isn’t A Fan Of Travis Scott’s Upcoming Super Bowl Performance

As the Super Bowl approaches, the major criticisms that surround the NFL for its mistreatment of Colin Kaepernick continue make the halftime show and its performers targets for some serious disapproval.

Maroon 5 was first thought to be handling halftime duties alone, which was weird in and of itself–especially because this Super Bowl is going down in Atlanta and Maroon 5 is most definitely not a part of the city’s deep musical history. Though it was later announced that both Travis Scott and Atlanta legend Big Boi would be joining the group for their performance, these announcements only further irked those mad at the NFL, because their willingness to perform seemed like a slap in the face to the Kaepernick and his movement.

Common has never been one to shy away from speaking his truth on social issues, so it’s only right the people over at TMZ asked him to share his thoughts. The rapper was stopped on Wednesday and asked what he thinks about an artist of La Flame’s current status making such a move.

“Man, that Super Bowl, I ain’t with supporting the NFL,” Common explained. “When I say they don’t support black people, Kaepernick said he was standing up for people who are being shot down, black and brown people, the NFL basically blackballed him. They’ve shown how they feel about us for real. I respect the NFL players but the owners, man, they ain’t shown nothing.”

It’s Common we’re talking about here, so he was quick to show love for Scott overall–but he had more respect for performers like Rihanna and anyone else who reportedly turned down the enticing offer.

“Look, I love Travis Scott,” he continued. “He’s a dope dude but I really don’t wanna support none of that stuff. More than anything, I respect people like Rihanna that said they didn’t wanna do that and they ain’t gonna support that. But Travis is doing what he gotta do, doing what he feels. I feel like, man, I wish he wouldn’t, to be honest [but] it’s his own choice though, man. I love him . . . but all I know is I’m supporting Kaepernick. I want you to know that.”

