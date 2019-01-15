Return Of The G: Big Boi Gets Mixed Reviews Over Joining Maroon 5 & Travis Scott For Super Bowl Halftime Show

Big Boi Officially Joins Travis Scott And Maroon 5 For Super Bowl Performance

A lot of people were upset a few months back when it was announced that Maroon 5 was going to perform at the Super Bowl halftime show instead of the endless list of Atlanta artists the NFL could have picked for the job.

Now, Atlanta legend Big Boi is stepping up to the plate to join in on the halftime performance along with Travis Scott, and people still aren’t happy with that decision.

The Outkast legend announced on his Instagram page via a short promo video that he would be partaking in the Super Bowl LIII halftime performance. The comment on Big Boi’s own post are just the beginning of the negativity that people began to throw at the rapper for accepting the gig after the NFL’s continual poor treatment of Colin Kaepernick.

Hot 97’s E Bro was just one person to speak out against the Atlanta legend performing at the Super Bowl, tagging Kaepernick in his post about the performance.

Even though many fans were upset with Atlanta artists not getting any shine during the Super Bowl’s Atlanta residency, it looks like a lot of people still didn’t want any rappers supporting the NFL in such a big way.

It was announced that Travis Scott would be joining Maroon 5 long before Big Boi went public, and as we all know, the Astroworld rapper has been getting backlash non-stop since it was first announced.

Maybe Travis and Big Boi have a something special planned to send a message during their performance–will that chance the public perception of their decision to perform?

Here’s a few more reactions to Atlanta’s very own joining the squad for a Super Bowl performance.

So @BigBoi, you want THIS to be your legacy…to be the 327th person asked to perform at the SuperBowl and selling out our people in the process. #GreatJob…how proud you must be. — Ayesha Whyte (@ajwhyte_esq) January 14, 2019

just make it a Big Boi concert and show occasional shots of Maroon 5 in the crowd — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) January 13, 2019

You better wear Kaepernick Jersey or something….. — kyle (@ktakta619) January 13, 2019