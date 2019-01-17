The Couples Discuss “Respectful Cheating” And Trust Issues On “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” [VIDEO]

New OWN Series “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” Premieres Saturday

We’re just days away from the premiere of OWN’s newest series, “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” which follows the lives of three high-powered African-American couples who come together to help the thriving city of Huntsville, Alabama, continue to grow through their joint real estate venture, the Comeback Group. As they work to make their venture successful, they face the realities of love and marriage. Will they succeed at mixing business with pleasure? Or will their personal quarrels make foes of these longtime friends?

Watch a clip below of one of the couples rehashing a conversation from a group dinner.

Following the awkward dinner with the group, Marsau and Latisha attempt to understand “respectful cheating.”

Hit the flip for another clip