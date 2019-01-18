“Love After Lockup” Exclusive: Is Marcelino Ready To Be A Father Figure To Brittany’s Son? [VIDEO]

Marcelino Shares His Concerns About Being A Stepfather

A new episode of “Love After Lockup” airs tonight on WeTV and we’ve got an exclusive clip!

Here’s more on the episode:

Michael ring shops with his wife, but plans a secret trip with girlfriend. Clint marries bride Tracie, but he awakens to a nightmare. Matt shocks Caitlin on their first date, when his rebellious move goes too far. Marcelino fears being a stepdad.

Love After Lockup: Rings and Runaways episode airs tonight, Friday, January 18 at 9/8c