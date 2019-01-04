“Love After Lockup” Exclusive: Marcelino Has A Few Questions For Brittany’s Bunkmate [VIDEO]

Marcelino Gets Into It With Brittany And Her Bunkmate

A new episode of “Love After Lockup” airs on WeTV Friday at 9/8c and we’ve got another sneak peek for you!

In this clip we watch as Marcelino meets Brittany’s “bunkie,” do you think things will end up going left?

Here’s more on the episode:

Ex-con Michael juggles wife & girlfriend. Lizzie gives Scott a makeover, but her daughter wants him out. Clint proposes the same day he meets Tracie. Caitlin & Matt move in with mom, but she has big concerns.

Lawd! We cannot with Michael and his double life! Have y’all been watching this show? Which of the couples is your favorite?