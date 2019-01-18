BOSSIP Premiere: Rising RocNation Artist Venus Releases Visuals For “Throw It Back” [VIDEO]

Rising artist Venus, drops the highly anticipated visual for new single, “Throw it Back”. The colorful rapper, hailing from Birmingham, Alabama, is quickly being recognized as one of the top female artists currently bubbling in the Southeast. Her debut single “Throw it Back” has been charting in the top 50 on Urban Radio and continues to climb daily. Venus’ unique tone blends perfectly over the hard-hitting beat with catchy lyrics explaining how to ‘throw it back’ for your man. The video captures the fun nature of the track, while staying true to her southern roots, highlighting some of the exciting nightlife lifestyle and skilled twerking.

“Throw it Back” is available for download on all platforms.

What did you think of the video?

Follow Venus on social media @venusda1