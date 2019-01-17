Zoobilee Zaaamn: Caresha Clapped Her Ferocious Zebra Cakes In The “Twerk” Video & Blew Up Twitter
- By Bossip Staff
City Girl Caresha & Cardi Shatter Twitter
Whew lawd, City Girl Caresha was throwing that thunderous thang BYKE in the p-poppingly magnificent “Twerk” video that featured Queen Cardi and the greatest twerkers on Earth in a visual booty buffet that sent the whole entire internet spiraling into a T I Z Z Y.
Peep the hilariously thirsty chitter-chitter over Caresha’s ELITE cake-clappage on the flip.
