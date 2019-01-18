No Justice: Three Officers Acquitted Of Cover Up In Laquan McDonald Shooting

Officers Acquitted Of Cover Up In Laquan McDonald Shooting

Although prosecutors recommended up to 96 years in the fatal shooting case of Laquan McDonald, three officers accused of a coverup are getting off scot-free.

The Associated Press reports that Judge Domenica Stephenson acquitted all three Chicago police officers accused of trying to cover up the 2014 shooting of the black teen.

David March, Joseph Walsh, and Thomas Gaffney were charged with conspiracy, obstruction of justice and official misconduct in case after prosecutors alleged they conspired to cover up the shooting.

The prosecution pointed out that the reports written by the three included lies they say were designed to protect Officer Jason Van Dyke and varied greatly from the dash cam footage. Unfortunately, Judge Stephenson didn’t agree and she ruled Thursday in their favor.

While this is no doubt RIDICULOUS, Officer Jason Van Dyke who was convicted of second-degree murder and aggravated battery in October will be sentenced today.

Hopefully, the family will see a more just situation with that conviction.