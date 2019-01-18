Pure Comedy: Chrissy Teigen And John Legend Relive The Huge Fight They Had At Kim & Kanye’s Wedding [Video]

Chrissy Teigen And John Legend Had A Huge Fight At KimYe’s Wedding

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are a lot of people’s relationship goals–but that doesn’t mean they don’t have their heated moments like the rest of us.

While on Watch What Happens Live on Thursday night, host Andy Cohen asks the couple about their reported huge fight during Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s wedding so many years back. Though the they most definitely remember having a public blowout, neither of them really remember why…