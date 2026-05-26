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The Most Extravagant Prom Flexes Of 2026

Flex Excellence! The Most Extravagant Prom Flexes Of 2026

Behold, our glitzy gallery of lavish fashions, accessories, and vehicles from this year's prom season

Published on May 26, 2026
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Flex excellence!

Extravagant Prom Flexes 2026
Source: IG: @shelbypd_

It’s that lavish time of year where drippy high schoolers flex on us lowly peasants with extravagant prom ‘fits, luxurious vehicles, glitzy accessories, and fairytale photoshoots that elevate the timeless event while fueling starry-eyed hysteria across social media.

Just when you thought Prom SZN couldn’t get any more EPIC, the bar was raised yet again by this year’s mind-blowing send-offs with all of the dramatics and theatrics of a Hollywood production.

With Prom trending across social media, we were, once again, reminded how fast life is moving by another class of celebrity kids showing out on their big day.

Shimmering in a custom beaded Desireé Miami gown, London Vick–daughter of NFL legend Michael Vick and Kijafa Vick–went viral after posting herself in a dazzling dress fit for a princess.

In a series of viral posts, she can be seen posing in multiple locations, including a custom setup that read “London’s Prom” against a silver, black, and white balloon backdrop, inside the family’s plushly decorated home, and outside beside a white Mercedes-Benz G-Class.

Mama Kijafa commented on the post, saying she was a “proud mom,” and added that London (who will be attending Howard University in the Fall) was “top 2 and she ain’t number 2.”

What’s your favorite prom flex of 2026? Tell us down below and enjoy the most extravagant prom flexes of 2026 on the flip.

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