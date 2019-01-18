Famished Freaks: Von Miller Sensually Licks Honey Off Of His Honey Megan Denise [Video]

Von Miller Licks Megan Denise’s Face For Photos

Von Miller and his freckled-bae Megan Denise are still going strong and displaying their kinks on the gram.

The couple recently posed for portraits featuring Megan with a face full of dripping honey. As cameras flashed, Von licked the dripping honey off of his boo’s face. Do you think this is romantic??? We’ll have to wait to see the final results for their portraits. Meanwhile, press play.

Meanwhile, these two post the cutest couple flicks…

How long do you think it will be before we hear wedding bells? More of Von and Megan coupled up, after the flip.