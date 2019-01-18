Who Did It Worse? Princess Nokia Bewilderingly Blasts Ariana Grande For Gentrifying Her Song

Princess Nokia Blasts Ariana Grande For Imitating Her Song, But Is She Reaching?

Rapper Princess Nokia is blasting Ariana Grande for plagiarizing the flow from her song “Mine”, but is it really her’s in the first place?

In a video posted to Twitter, Nokia listens to both versions of the tunes and makes sarcastic gestures. Towards the end of the clip, Nokia utters “sounds about white”, implying Ari appropriated her tune. The issue is, some people think BOTH their songs steal flows from Soulja Boy’s “Pretty Boy Swag” and other pioneering trap rappers.

Hit play. Is this a reach?

Nokia blasting Ari for using a trap flow has Twitter blowing up and folks in their feelings. Hit the flip to see!

What do YOU think? Is she Reaching?