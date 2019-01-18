FINALLY: R. Kelly Dropped By Sony Amidst #SurvivingRKelly Scandal

Bounce, bounce, bounce….yo a$$ outta here…

R. Kelly Dropped By Sony

R. Kelly has finally been dropped from his label. After cries for #MuteRKelly were heightened amidst the #SurvivingRKelly backlash, Sony Records has officially dropped him from their roster.

The news comes via Variety who reports that Sony doesn’t plan on making a formal announcement but waded through the issues “responsibly” and to “avoid legal ramifications.”

They note that R was R. was removed from the RCA Records website shortly after 10 a.m. PT on Friday, Jan. 18.

Neither RCA Records nor its parent company Sony responded to Variety’s calls for comment.

In related news R’s former manager James Mason was arrested and released on bail for making terroristic threats according to TMZ. The family of Jocelyn Savage who claims their daughter is being held “hostage’ by the singer alleged that Mason made deathly threats.

“”I’m gonna do harm to you and your family, when I see you I’m gonna get you, I’m going to f***ing kill you,” Mason allegedly told Jocelyn’s father in May 2018.

A judge ordered Mason to stay way from Joycelyn Savage and her family, and have absolutely no contact with them. He was released on $10K bond.

WELP! Slowly but surely it looks like there are some repercussions coming R. Kelly’s way.

Aren’t you glad he got dropped???