Killer Of Morgan Freeman’s Granddaughter Claims The Star Sexually Abused Her & Caused Her Death

Killer Of Morgan Freeman’s Granddaughter Makes Shocking Sexual Abuse Claims

33-year old Lamar Davenport has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for the murder of Morgan Freeman‘s step-granddaughter, E’Dena Hines. Davenport reportedly stabbed Hines 25 times while allegedly being under the influence of PCP.

However, Lamar’s mother and lawyer claim that Freeman is actually the one responsible for his granddaughter’s death. Page Six reports that as Davenport’s mother was escorted out of the court, she yelled at a reporter: “Morgan Freeman molested her and he caused this. He did this.”

According to the Daily Mail:

There were allegations during the trial and previously that Freeman was involved in a romantic relationship with 33-year-old E’Dena Hines. Hines had at one point texted Davenport to reveal she had ‘grandpa feelings’. Freeman, 80, has always denied such allegations. Hines is the granddaughter of Morgan’s first wife, Jeanette Adair Bradshaw.

Freeman has denied the allegations, and so did Hines when she was alive. Since the fatal incident, several women accused Freeman of inappropriate behavior, leading brands to pull several advertisements featuring his voice. SMH.