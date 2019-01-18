Is Boogie Having A Baby? “Growing Up Hip Hop” Star Shares Surprise Seed News During Live Broadcast

Boogie Dash May Be A Daddy Soon

Well here’s a plot twist! During WE tv’s “Growing Up Hip Hop” Live Cast event on 1/17 Boogie Dash revealed that he received a text during the broadcast from a young lady claiming to be pregnant.

That text message said: “There’s no way to say this, but I’m pregnant.”

His “Growing Up Hip Hop” cast mates, including Angela, Vanessa and Jojo Simmons, Egypt Criss and Sandra ‘Pepa’ Denton, were all stunned by the news. Boogie walked off the live event set to deal with the surprising information. Host, Sherri Shepherd reacted “This is what happens on live tv, y’all!”

o you think this plot line will play out during the series?