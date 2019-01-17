Agonized Aaliyah Lover Dame Dash Flees Event Over R. Kelly Questions

Damon Dash Left WEtv Event Over Aaliyah Questions On Her Birthday

Poor Damon Dash... the music and fashion mogul left a WeTV “Hip Hop Thursdays” event in LA after being asked questions bout Lifetime’s “Surviving R. Kelly” docuseries — on what would have been the 40th birthday of his late girlfriend Aaliyah.

“When media outlets asked him to comment … he became visibly upset and stormed off the carpet,” a source told Page Six.

Dash was at the event celebrating “Growing Up Hip Hop” and Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition” with girlfriend Raquel Horn, daughter Ava and son Boogie Dash, who is featured on “Growing Up Hip Hop”. Master P, Romeo Miller, Soulja Boy and Pepa were also there.

Seems understandable to us that he’d be upset. Do you think you would have handled things differently than Dame?