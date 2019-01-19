Midnight Train Cancellation: Gladys Knight Is Getting DRAGGED For Agreeing To Sing The National Anthem At The Super Bowl

Gladys Knight’s Fans Aren’t Happy That She’s Agreeing To Perform At The Super Bowl

According to TMZ, Gladys Knight is hoping her performance at the Super Bowl can “unite the country” and her fans are NOT happy. The legendary singer signed on to sing the National Anthem before kickoff during a time when many artists are distancing themselves as a sign of solidarity with Colin Kaepernick.

“I understand that Mr. Kaepernick is protesting two things and they are police violence and injustice,” she said in a statement. “It is unfortunate that our National Anthem has been dragged into this debate when the distinctive senses of the National Anthem and fighting for justice should each stand alone.”

Kaep notorious cause a huge media-storm when he took part in the silent protest of taking a knee during the anthem to put a spotlight on police violence against minorities, but was later black-balled from the league.

“I am here today and on Sunday, Feb. 3 to give the Anthem back its voice, to stand for that historic choice of words, the way it unites us when we hear it and to free it from the same prejudices and struggles I have fought long and hard for all my life, from walking back hallways, from marching with our social leaders, from using my voice for good…I have been in the forefront of this battle longer than most of those voicing their opinions to win the right to sing our country’s Anthem on a stage as large as the Super Bowl LIII…No matter who chooses to deflect with this narrative and continue to mix these two in the same message, it is not so and cannot be made so by anyone speaking it…I pray that this National Anthem will bring us all together in a way never before witnessed and we can move forward and untangle these truths which mean so much to all of us.”

Accompanying Knight are Travis Scott & Outkast’s Big Boi, both have also received heat for standing with the NFL to perform during half-time.

News: “Gladys Knight Will Perform The National Anthem” Blacks: “GLAAAAAADDDYYYYSSS??” pic.twitter.com/N7v5V7tm5R — Broke & Busy (@mississippiGFM) January 17, 2019