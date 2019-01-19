Completely Nuts: Man Suffers Severe Infection After Injecting Himself With His Own Semen To Treat Chronic Back Pain
- By Bossip Staff
Man Suffers Severe Infection After Injecting Himself With His Own Semen To “Treat Back Injury”
According to the NY Post, a man ended up in the hospital after he took matters into his own hands to treat his back pain, reportedly by injecting himself with his own semen.
The 33-year-old man developed a “subcutaneous abscess” in his arm, as well as excess fluid under his skin, after injecting himself with a “dose” of semen every month for a year and a half with a needle he bought online. For what he referred to as an “innovative” method to treat his lower back pain, the man injected himself without getting any advice from a medical professional.
The patient was treated with an intravenous antimicrobial drip, but he decided to discharge himself without allowing doctors to drain the infected arm.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.