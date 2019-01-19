Side-Chick Snitching: El Chapo’s Mistress Officially Flips On Him & Gives Up The Dirty Details Of Their Cartel Coupledom

El Chapo’s Side Chick Took The Stand To Testify Against Him

According to the Daily News, it be ya own side-chicks. As his wife sat front and center during his trial, El Chapo’s reported mistress testified against him during his drug trafficking trial in Brooklyn.

Lucero Guadalupe Sanchez Lopez, 29, gave teary-eyed testimony of how Chapo made her his “house-wife” and recounted a recounted a three-year relationship in which she said she periodically slept with Guzman, helped him buy hundreds of kilos of marijuana and joined the butt-naked alleged leader of the Sinaloa drug cartel in escaping Mexican Marines though a secret underground tunnel under his bathroom tub.

Chapo’s wife simply smiled and laughed as his side-piece flipped on her husband in the courtroom. Lopez acknowledged that she hopes prosecutors will ask a sentencing judge to grant her leniency in return for her cooperation with authorities during the trial.