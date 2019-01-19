LHHMiami: Things Get Ugly When Trina And Trick Daddy Bump Heads Over T-N-T Project [Video]

Trina And Trick Daddy Beef Over Collaborative Album

Trina and Trick Daddy are trying their damnedest to record the collaborative album that their fans have wanted forever, but it’s not looking good.

On the latest episode of Love & Hip-Hop: Miami, the former Slip-N-Slide duo are doing some serious headbutting over creative direction and control.

Press play to hear them break down their beef with each other.

Maybe it’s just a case of being too late to rekindle the past chemistry.