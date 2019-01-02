Trick Daddy VS. Trina??? Watch The First 6 Minutes Of The #LHHMIA Premiere [Video]

“Love And Hip Hop Miami” Season 2 Premiere Clip

Mona’s Miami based, brutally brash cast is back. “Love And Hip Hop Miami” returns to television tonight, January 2, at 8 p.m. and VH1’s released a 6-minute sneak peek.

In it we see Trina speaking at Rico Love’s music college as a mentor to young female rappers. While there she says that she’s having issues recording her T&T project with fellow Slip N-Slider Trick Daddy because Trick’s been uncooperative.

“I’m doing everything, he’s not showing up,” says Trina who warns that there might be a Trick and Trina war on their hands.

Later “America’s favorite villain” Young Hollywood appears and talks to a now clean (from cocaine) Gunplay who says Amara La Negra’s been in his DMs.

Ohhh???

Watch the first six minutes of #LHHMIA below.