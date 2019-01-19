Pure Comedy: Roy Wood Jr. Returns To ‘The Tonight Show’ Stage For Some More Stand-Up [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Roy Woods Jr. Is Back On The Tonight Show Stage
Roy Wood Jr. is no stranger to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. On Friday night, the comedian returned for another stand-up routine, where he cracks jokes on why people love firefighters so much more than police officers.
Check out the video below if you’re in the mood for a laugh to start your Saturday morning.
