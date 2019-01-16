Pure Comedy: Jimmy Fallon & Black Thought Take A Ride On Puerto Rico’s “Monster” Zip Line [Video]

Jimmy Fallon And Black Thought Ride Puerto Rico’s “Monster” Zip Line

On Tuesday night’s edition of The Tonight Show, Jimmy Fallon took it to Puerto Rico for a special episode as Lin-Manuel Miranda was visiting to put on a week of Hamilton shows on the island.

While in San Juan to film the show, Fallon brought The Roots’ Questlove and Black Thought with him for some fun around the city–which ended up with Jimmy and Tarik taking a ride on El Monstruo, the world’s second-longest zip line at Toro Verde in Puerto Rico.