Black Girl Magic: Taraji P. Henson Is Getting Her Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame

According to the Producer Of the Hollywood Walk Of Fame, Ana Martinez, the award-winning actress is going to receive her star on Monday, January 28.

Martinez said the following in a statement when announcing the exciting news:

“Taraji P. Henson is a powerful woman and a powerful actress. She is an entertainer that fans cannot take their eyes off of due to her great acting ability. We welcome her bright star on our Walk Of Fame.”

After an extensive career in both television and film, Taraji’s star will be the 2,597th on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. This honor for Henson comes directly after Viola Davis, who just received the 2,596th star at a ceremony last year.

One of the best parts of these ceremonies is the celebrities who speak on behalf of their close friends as they get honored, and Taraji’s is set to be just as special. Though it hasn’t been confirmed yet, it was said that Boyz In The Hood director John Singleton along with rapper Mary J Blige will speak at the big ceremony later this month.

The 48-year-old actress has killed os many roles during her time in Hollywood, including appearing in Baby Boy, Hidden Figures, Acrimony, Fox’s hit series Empire, and so many more.

Are you excited to see Taraji P. Henson get her much deserved star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame?!