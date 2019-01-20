Yuuule: Soulja Boy Blatantly Calls Ariana Grande A Pint Sized Pilferer For ‘Stealing’ Her Trap Track

Soulja Boy Presses Ariana Grande On Social Media; Demands She Pay Homage

Soulja Boy just added Ariana Grande to list of people that owe him credit. The self-appointed “Comeback King” is applying pressure to Grande following the release of her new pop-hit “7 Rings” after fans have pointed out similarities in the song and Young Draco’s smash “Pretty Boy Swag”

After posting on his Instagram a clip in which news anchor points out the similarities during a segment, adding the comical caption, “Arianaaaa?????? Ariana?!”, he then hopped on Twitter and quote tweeted her demanding his proper credit.

Give me my credit. Period https://t.co/Akhp2BXcuY — Soulja Boy (Young Drako) 💲🔌🔫 (@souljaboy) January 19, 2019

Lol stop stealing my swag. Word https://t.co/jIMnD5m5U8 — Soulja Boy (Young Drako) 💲🔌🔫 (@souljaboy) January 19, 2019

Does Soulja Boy have a point??? Did Ariana Grande steal his “Pretty Boy Swag”???