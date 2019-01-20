Deplorable: Terroristic Teens MAGA Mock Native American Elder In Viral Video

Blame your Orange Piss POTUS…

MAGA Hat Wearing Teenagers Mock Native American Elder Nathan Phillips

A shocking video of terroristic teens rocking MAGA hats and mercilessly mocking a peaceful Native American man is going viral.

Kaya Taitano, a student at the University of the District of Columbia, shared a video Friday of a smiling MAGA standing directly in the face of Nathan Phillips.

Kaya told CNN that Phillips who was at the Indigenous Peoples March at the Lincoln Memorial, saw the teens shouting at a group of black teens who’d been preaching about the bible and he attempted to defuse the situation. Phillips used his drum to begin a “healing prayer” to defuse the situation.

That’s when the teens who attend Kentucky’s Covington Catholic High School turned to him and began chanting “Build the wall” and “Trump 2020.” One musty lil MAGA in particular then got in his face.

“This one kid just refused to move and he just got in Nathan’s face,” she said. “They just surrounded him and they were mocking him and mocking the chant. We really didn’t know what was going to happen there.”

Phillips, a Vietnam veteran, told CNN that he just wanted to leave and the child blocked his escape.

“I seen the angry faces and all of that, I realized that I’d put myself in a really dangerous situation,” said Phillips. […] “This young fella put himself in front of me and would not move.”

People are calling for disciplinary action for the students and their high school as well as the Diocese of Covington have promised to “take appropriate action, up to and including expulsion.”

“We condemn the actions of the Covington Catholic High School students towards Nathan Phillips specifically, and Native Americans in general, Jan. 18, after the March for Life, in Washington, D.C. We extend our deepest apologies to Mr. Phillips. This behavior is opposed to the Church’s teachings on the dignity and respect of the human person,” the statement read.

Good, they can take their hateful MAGA mocking azzes elsewhere.

Celebs are commenting on the video including none other than Stormy Daniels who said she’s suddenly in support of a wall—just as long as it’s in Kentucky.