Have A Window Seat: Erykah Badu Gets Booed After Going On & On About Her Love For R. Kelly During Chicago Show 

MORE headwrap headassery??? SMH…

Erykah Badu Defends R.Kelly

Erykah Badu is working hard to become a canceled celeb in 2019. During her set in Chicago on Saturday, the problematic former fave went on a whole rant about her love for R. Kelly and even went as far as to defend his nasty pedo activities. Concertgoers quickly took to Twitter to expose Badu for the pervert supporting Auntie that she is:

“what if one of the people who was assaulted by R Kelly becomes an offender? we gonna crucify them too?” -erykah badu at her chicago concert — IG: @boydonavin (@boyDonavin) January 20, 2019

Erykah Badu came to Chicago and told us all she finna love R Kelly anyway & we can keep our opinion to ourselves. Mad disrespectful to our city and a shitty use of her platform. Crusty ass bitch. — hot headed yam (@tomapapito) January 20, 2019

This isn’t the first time the singer got dragged for her victim-blaming ways. Remember she said that girls should lower their skirts so that grown men won’t be attracted to them?

Or that time she said she “saw good in Hitler”? Yes, that really happened.

Sorry, but sis is canceled. Guess we’ll see her next lifetime.