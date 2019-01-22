Rap Legend YoYo Says R. Kelly Recently Slipped Her Daughter His Number — “That’s Just WEIRD To Me” [Video]

- By Bossip Staff
2019 Trumpet Awards

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

YoYo Says Her Daughter Had An Encounter With R. Kelly

Rap legend YoYo is still reeling from something that happened with R. Kelly. She says in an interview with TMZ that after she went to his recording studio with her daughter and the singer’s people slipped her daughter his phone number. YoYo and her daughter were invited there to listen to Robert’s “new” album.

YoYo says that by the time she got home, her daughter revealed Kelly had tried to keep contact with her. Needless to say, YoYo was freaked out.

Hit play.

