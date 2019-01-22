Celebrity Seeds: Blac Chyna Doesn’t Want Baby Dream Anywhere Near Rob Kardashian’s Boo Alexis Skyy

Blac Chyna Doesn’t Believe Alexis Skyy And Rob Kardashian Are A Couple

Blac Chyna and Alexis Skyy are mortal enemies that are only rivaled by Scoprion and Sub-Zero.

After catching a feather-flappin’ fade last week the ladies are likely to be beefin’…foreva…or at least for 6 months.

According to TMZ, Chyna is more concerned with Alexis spending quality time with her baby than with Rob. People close to Chyna say that she and Rob have a parental agreement to not expose Dream to people they are dating until after 6 months. This pact is part of their custody agreement to ensure that Dream isn’t not developing attachments to people who will come and go.

Thing is, Chyna doesn’t believe that what Rob and Alexis have is a relationship. She thinks they are troll-flirting to annoy her, but they’ll never last 6 months. Far as Chyna is concerned, Alexis is just “clout chasing”.

Pot, meet kettle. Kettle, meet pot.

Prepare for Chyna to go postal when those pics hit the ‘gram.